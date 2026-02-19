Ryan Phillippe gives peek in to his personal life

Ryan Phillippe offered rare insights into his bond with Reese Witherspoon’s children.

In a recent interview with ENews!, he said, “My ex-wife and I are blessed with kids who have an incredible sense of self. They are incredibly conscientious and very academically driven and intelligent. So, they make really good choices”.

Ryan Phillippe has offered rare insights into his bond with his and Reese Witherspoon’s children. The former couple shares two kids, Ava Phillippe, 26, and Deacon Phillippe, 22.

The Cruel Intentions star further said that he loves almost every stage of his kids growing up, stating, “The early teenage years, those were not my favourite”.

He further said, “My son feels like my best friend. Yes, I’m still a father, and he regards me as such, but we also have so many similar interests in music and comedy, and we share all of those things”.

The Wish Upon actor added that he is also grateful that his children aren’t big into social media.

Ryan further noted, “they kind of have more diverse interests, and that’s comforting because that can be a real detriment for a lot of young people”.

On the professional front, Ryan is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film, One Mile. The two-part survival thriller will be released on digital platforms on February 20.