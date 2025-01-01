Ryan Reynolds accused of outburst at Justin Baldoni

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has accused his costar Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds of bullying and berating him during a meeting.

The ‘It Ends with US’ male lead and director has filed a lawsuit against the US publication New York Times which published an article titled, ‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.’

The article included alleged text exchanges between Justin Baldoni and his publicist in which they planned a smear campaign against the Hollywood actress.

In his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively’s husband ‘berated’ him during a meeting held at their home on January 4.

He revealed that ‘It Ends With Us’ producers and a representative of Sony were also present in the meeting where Ryan Reynolds ‘aggressively’ accused him of ‘fat shaming’ his wife.

“They arrived eager to discuss plans for the next day’s filming, prepared with their production materials. Instead, they were blindsided by Lively and Reynolds, who presented a list of grievances that were both unanticipated and troubling,’ the court filing reads.

According to Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds demanded during the meeting that he apologise to Blake Lively over what he believes were mischaracterised and demonstrably false allegations.

The ‘It Ends with US’ director revealed that his refusal to apologise to the Hollywood actress further enraged the ‘Deadpool’ actor.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her costar, asking for ‘punitive’ and ‘compensatory’ damages and a jury trial.

In her lawsuit, she claimed Justin Baldoni, his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis PR Melissa Nathan caused her ‘mental pain and anguish,’ as well as ‘severe and serious emotional distress’ and ‘lost wages.’