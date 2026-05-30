Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up once again, this time for an upcoming Disney+ docuseries centered on the SailGP team they co-own.

The untitled series will follow Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos team as they compete in the high-speed SailGP championship, one of the world’s most prestigious sailing competitions.

The documentary will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s journey across the globe as they take on elite rivals while introducing their Hollywood owners to the demanding world of professional sailing.

Led by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby, one of the most accomplished sailors in the sport, the Flying Roos race identical 50-foot catamarans capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. The championship’s close-to-shore courses and stadium-style format have helped make SailGP one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the world.

The project marks another collaboration between Reynolds and Jackman following their blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine. Earlier this year, the pair joined forces to acquire the SailGP team, expanding their growing presence in the sports world.

In a joint statement, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joked about their latest venture, saying: “This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP.”

The docuseries is being produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company and Eureka Productions in partnership with SailGP and the BONDS Flying Roos team. Brent Hodge will serve as director and showrunner.

The series will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally, while viewers in the United States will be able to watch it on Disney+ and Hulu.