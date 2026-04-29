Ryan Reynolds made a solo appearance at a special FYC event for his sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Marvel actor stepped out without his wife Blake Lively as she prepares for a highly publicised legal battle involving director Justin Baldoni.Reynolds, 49, appeared in good spirits at the event, which celebrated the Emmy-winning series he co-owns and produces with Rob McElhenney.

Dressed casually in a striped sweater, white T-shirt and beige jeans, he was seen interacting with guests and discussing the success of the show.

Welcome to Wrexham follows Reynolds and McElhenney’s journey after purchasing Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2021. The documentary has become a major hit, winning multiple Emmy Awards across its first four seasons. The upcoming fifth season is set to continue the club’s push toward higher league success, with a premiere scheduled for May 14 on FX and Hulu.

Ryan Reynolds’ solo appearance comes at a time of heightened attention around his family life. Blake Lively is currently preparing for a court case scheduled for May 18 related to allegations and counterclaims involving Baldoni.

The legal dispute, which stems from the 2024 film It Ends With Us, has drawn significant media scrutiny, with both sides denying wrongdoing.