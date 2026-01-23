Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's case takes a dramatic 360-degree turn

Johnny Depp has emerged as an unexpected name in the ongoing legal fallout between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

On Thursday, the mention came with the release of newly unsealed text messages, which involved Ryan Reynolds as part of the broader legal case.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Reynolds referenced Depp in an August 2024 text exchange with his talent agent, Warren Zavala, as they discussed tensions surrounding It Ends With Us and Baldoni’s role in the dispute.

In the exchange, Zavala allegedly accused Baldoni of having an inflated ego and attempting to control the public narrative around the conflict. Reynolds responded by suggesting the situation could backfire if details leaked to the press.

When Zavala warned that “the truth does become muddled sometimes,” Reynolds replied by invoking Depp’s highly publicised defamation trial with Amber Heard, asking, “How’d that work out for Depp??”

Zavala reportedly responded that the Depp–Heard case ultimately damaged both parties. The messages went on to include harsh language directed at Baldoni, with Zavala allegedly calling him an “egotistical” figure and Reynolds dismissing him as a “human rounding error”.

For those unversed, Depp’s defamation case against Heard concluded in 2022, with jurors awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages and Heard $2 million on her counterclaim. Since then, Depp has returned to public appearances at major film festivals, while Heard relocated to Spain.

Other documents have referenced Taylor Swift and Jameela Jamil, further amplifying scrutiny around the case.

Speculation about tension between Lively and Baldoni began in August 2024. Lively later sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment in December 2024. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, which was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.