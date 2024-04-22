Ryan Reynolds drops teaser, poster for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds, who starred in earlier two Deadpool movies, shared a new teaser and poster for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

Raynolds shared the poster on his Instagram account with a caption reading, ” Hugh got his nails done for this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

The actor shared the teaser on his YouTube channel where Deadpool is heard saying, “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad.”

“But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes. I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool… and Wolverine!”

The teaser, showing clips of Hugh Jackman in X-Men movies, and the poster was dropped ahead of the full trailer release today (Monday).

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. Ryan Reynolds and Levy are also credited as co-writers.

Meanwhile, the movie director has said the movie will not be called Deadpool 3 and is not a follow-up to the previous movie.

Hugh Jackman will once again be seen playing the role of Wolverine in the Marvel film.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” Levy said during an interview.

According to him, the movie was a different thing and would be all about Deadpool and Wolverine, and will not try to copy anything from the first two movies.