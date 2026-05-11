Ryan Reynolds is celebrating wife Blake Lively with a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, calling the actress “kind” and “fearless” in a touching social media post.

The Deadpool star, 49, posted the message on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 10, alongside photos of the couple relaxing outdoors together, including one image showing them wearing ponchos near a waterfall.

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” Reynolds wrote. “She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love.”

The longtime couple, who married in September 2012, share four children together: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Ryan Reynolds’ tribute came less than a week after Blake Lively appearance at the Met Gala, where she wore an archival Atelier Versace gown from spring 2006 and accessorized it with a handbag that included artwork by her kids.

“We were trying to find a piece of famous, iconic art to put on and make it look like it was in a frame. And then I said, ‘Would you, actually, if you’re gonna make it custom, would you do my kids?’ ” she told Vogue on the red carpet.

“My kids each painted a watercolor painting. Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I’m shy too, so I just like to have the kids with me. Isn’t that special?” she continued, joking, “I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there.”