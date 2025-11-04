Ryan Reynolds joins Netflix’s live-action adaptation of 'Eloise'

Ryan Renolds is set to help bring a beloved children’s classic to the screen as he joins the cast of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the 1950s children’s series Eloise.

On November 3, People confirmed that Reynolds will play an original villain character in the film, alongside newcomer Mae Schenk, who will portray the titular role of Eloise. This marks Reynolds’ return to film following his appearance in Deadpool&Wolverine in 2024.

While a specific plot description has not yet been released, Netflix describes the story as “a Wholly original adventure based on the beloved children’s book series” created by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

The film will be directed by Amy Sherman –Palladino, known for her work on popular series such as Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who will co-write the script with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

The Eloise series, written by Thompson, who passed away in 1998 at age 88, follows the adventures of a young girl living in the plaza Hotel in New York City, featuring a cast of characters including her nanny, her pet pug Weenie and a turtle named Skipperdee. During the 1950s, Thompson and Knight published four books: Eloise, A Book for Precocious Grown-ups, Eloise in Paris, Eloise at Christmastime, Eloise in Moscow with a fifth book, Eloise Takes a Bawth, released in 2002.

Netflix’s head of feature animation and family films, Hannah Minghella, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “Eloise has been beloved for generations. It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds in this bold, hilarious and heartfelt new family film”.