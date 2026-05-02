Ryan Reynolds makes humorous joke about Wrexham Season 5

Fans are both amused and anxious after Ryan Reynolds joked about the upcoming fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham. The Hollywood actor hinted that viewers might require emergency medical supplies, as the stakes are higher than ever for the Season 5 debut on Disney+ this May 14.

Reynolds made a lighthearted remark on social media on Tuesday, April 29, implying that a defibrillator would be the perfect accessory for watching the show. The comment captures the intense emotional roller coaster supporters endure while following the Welsh team’s quest for promotion.

“Would make sense for this show,” Ryan Reynolds added. This brand of dark humor has become his signature when discussing Wrexham, fusing sincere passion with sardonic insights into the team’s high-stakes campaigns.

The timing of the joke feels particularly poignant following Wrexham AFC’s heart-wrenching results on May 2, 2026. Despite having control over their own fate, the team narrowly missed the promotion slots for the Championship playoffs after a draw with their rivals. This outcome sets the stage for a gripping Season 5 narrative centered on perseverance and atonement.

Since purchasing Wrexham for £2 million in 2021, owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made significant investments. Having led the team from the National League toward the upper tiers of English football in just five years, the owners and loyal supporters are understandably devastated by this recent setback.

With ten Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards across its first four seasons, the FX series has established itself as a critical favorite. Featuring a revamped squad assembled in the summer of 2025, Season 5 follows Wrexham’s ambitious campaign under manager Phil Parkinson.

“I think a defibrillator is the traditional fifth season gift? Would make sense for this show,” Ryan Reynolds jokingly remarked.

Just days before the release of the Season 5 trailer, Disney announced a major vote of confidence: Welcome to Wrexham has been officially renewed for three more seasons, ensuring it will run through 2029. This significant commitment reflects the show’s widespread appeal and cultural influence, which extends far beyond conventional sports documentaries.