Ryan Reynolds misses World Cup with Blake Lively for 'This Reason'

People were curious about the reasons why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were not together during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final hosted by the US. Ryan remained in New York due to a commitment to participate in Fanatics Fest, while Blake Lively was at the stadium watching the thrilling, decisive match between Spain and Argentina last night.

The actor had a packed schedule during the event, meeting fans, discussing Deadpool, and later attending a World Cup watch party. Because the event was taking place close to the stadium at the exact same time, the actor and his wife were unable to watch the game together.

In one session, Ryan Reynolds shared a humorous tale about purchasing a signed Hugh Jackman trading card and hinted that there might be another Deadpool movie in the future. However, Ryan made a hilarious remark about how he couldn’t comprehend the card’s text because it was written “in Australian.”

The Free Guy star additionally talked about football icon Lionel Messi, stating that Messi always puts his all into the game and works harder than other individuals. He highly commended the player’s enthusiasm and commitment.

As Ryan Reynolds remained busy in New York, the It Ends with Us actress celebrated the final with a group of close friends. Blake later posted joyful images from the stadium via Instagram.