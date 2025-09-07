Ryan Reynolds reveals classic comedy that influenced Deadpool & Wolverine

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the inspiration behind Deadpool & Wolverine, revealing how John Candy’s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles shaped the Marvel blockbuster.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Ryan Reynolds discussed his admiration for Candy and explained how the late comedian’s work influenced both his own style and the emotional core of Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds highlighted that the humour in Deadpool is often self-deprecating, a way of masking pain, which he compared to Candy’s ability to be self-effacing without descending into self-loathing. He explained that this balance directly impacted the way Deadpool & Wolverine was approached.

According to Ryan Reynolds, the new film mirrors the structure of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, with Hugh Jackman’s Logan filling the role similar to Steve Martin’s Neal Page and Wade Wilson embodying Candy’s Del Griffith.

The on-screen dynamic echoes the original comedy, where two very different personalities are forced together, leading to both conflict and unexpected camaraderie.

Ryan Reynolds noted that certain scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine were directly inspired by Candy’s film, including a heated exchange in a van that closely resembles the motel room confrontation between Neal and Del. He added that the careful attention to detail, or “frame-by-frame perfection,” makes these big audience films harder to create than many realise.

Through his reflections, Ryan Reynolds not only paid tribute to John Candy’s enduring legacy but also revealed how Deadpool & Wolverine draws emotional and comedic strength from one of cinema’s most iconic buddy films.

