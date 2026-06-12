Ryan Reynolds opens up about his near-fatal drunk driving accident

Ryan Reynolds has shared new details about a near-fatal drunk driving accident he experienced at the age of 18.

In a recent interview featured in a GQ video alongside his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob Mac, Reynolds recalled leaving a bar as a teenager after having a drink, making the responsible decision not to drive.

The actor recalled thinking that “even if it’s four blocks home, absolutely not” would he drive home after drinking. Despite that decision, he was struck by a drunk driver on his way home.

Ryan Reynolds described the severity of the crash, saying, “I spent four weeks in the hospital” and adding, “He hit me so hard, his car was not operational.”

The Marvel actor also revealed the extent of his injuries, stating, “Broke every bone in my left side,” and noted that he required extensive medical treatment to recover.

He expressed gratitude toward the Canadian hospital staff who treated him at the time, saying they “put me back together so kindly.”

His co-star Rob Mac reacted with surprise during the conversation, saying it was the first time he had heard the full details of the incident.

Ryan Reynolds previously spoke about the accident in a 2011 interview, where he recalled his difficult recovery period and the lasting impact it had on his health. He admitted that the experience left him physically affected for years afterward.