Ryan Reynolds raves about Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson’s upcoming film ‘Song Sung Blue’

Ryan Reynolds is hyping up his longtime friend Hugh Jackman’s new film Song Sung Blue.

The Marvel star took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 4, to heap praises on his longtime collaborator and Deadpool and Wolverine costar’s upcoming flick.

Sharing the exciting trailer of Song Sung Blue, Ryan penned a glowing review of the upcoming musical drama, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

“No trailer can capture how good and how gorgeous @songsungbluefilm is. I think it’s as close to perfect as it gets,” he wrote.

Blake Liveley’s husband went on to gush over Hugh and Kate, saying the “put greatness into every moment, frame and note. The whole thing is a feeling — you don’t want it to ever stop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

“And @mybrewtube… you’re an incredible storyteller. #SongSungBlue,” Ryan added referring the filmmaker, Craig Brewer.

Hugh Jackman reciprocated the love in the comment section as he extended his heartfelt gratitude to his close pal.

“Thank you @vancityreynolds for the very kind words. We are grateful for your support. Seriously. Thank you,” he commented.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star as ‘Lighting & Thunder,’ a Neil Diamond cover duo in Song Sung Blue, which is set to hit cinemas on December 25.