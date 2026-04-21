Ryan Reynolds Shifts Focus: Deadpool to Take Supporting Role in Future MCU Projects

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he’s moving away from solo Deadpool films, instead opting to feature the character in supporting roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview, Reynolds stated, “I have some stuff written, but I don’t think I’m ever going to center him again. He’s a supporting character, he’s a guy that’s great in a group”.

This decision comes after the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

Reynolds has expressed that Deadpool works best in ensemble settings, allowing him to balance his acting career with family life.

While there’s no official confirmation on Deadpool’s next project, rumors suggest he might appear in an X-Force film or join the Avengers in upcoming movies like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.