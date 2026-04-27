Ryan Reynolds Shows Unwavering Support for Blake Lively Amidst Legal Battle

Ryan Reynolds has made a rare public statement expressing his pride and admiration for his wife, Blake Lively, amidst her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, director of their film “It Ends With Us”.

Reynolds praised Lively’s strength and integrity, saying, “I’ve never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what’s really going on”.

The controversy began when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni countersued, claiming defamation and seeking $400 million in damages. Despite the challenges, Reynolds stands firmly by his wife, highlighting her resilience and commitment to her values.

Reynolds and Lively, married since 2012, have been open about prioritizing their relationship amidst their busy careers.

Their love story, which began on the set of “Green Lantern” in 2010, has captivated fans worldwide. The couple shares four children and has consistently shown support for each other’s projects.