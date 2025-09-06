'Rude' Ryan Reynolds slammed for being mean to a kid

Netizens slammed Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds after a video of his mean joke to a child reporter at the TIFF red carpet circulated on social media.

A video of Ryan Reynolds doing rounds on social media sees the Hollywood star being what viewers felt was ‘mean’ and ‘condescending’ when a young reporter politely told him, “Hi Ryan, nice to meet you.”

However, in response, Reynolds, 48, who was at the film fest for the premiere of his movie, Canadian actor John Candy’s documentary film ‘I Like Me’, which he produced, said, “Let’s skip to the question.”

As the video surfaced on social media, several called out the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ actor for his ‘rude’ joke with the kid.

“There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean,” an X user blasted, while another reiterated, “It’s one thing to joke with an adult, but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes.”

There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of “jokes” where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean 🤬 #ryanreynolds pic.twitter.com/aIYYDzllnq — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) September 5, 2025

“Talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!” one more penned on the social site.

An infuriated fourth user even brought in Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, in the rant, noting, “Ryan and Blake are so condescending and mean to people they deem ‘beneath them’.”