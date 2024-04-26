Ryan Seacrest, girlfriend Aubrey Paige split after 3 years

American TV presenter and producer Ryan Seacrest and his model girlfriend Aubrey Paige parted ways after dating for three years.

As reported exclusively by an American celebrity magazine, the ‘American Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest, 49, and model Aubrey Paige, 29, who went official with their relationship in May 2021, have parted ways, days after sharing a loved-up picture, revealed a source close to the former couple.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” the source told the publication.

The insider added, “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavours.”

Their split was later confirmed by Seacrest’s rep as well.

The split came as a shocker to the couple’s fans, just a few weeks after Paige shared a mushy picture with her beau, playing a card game.

Notably, Seacrest and Paige went official with their affair three years ago, when they were spotted together in the Hamptons, celebrating Memorial Day.

Although they kept the relationship mostly private otherwise, the two made several memorable public appearances together, including at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala as well as at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, ‘Halftime’ in June 2022.

