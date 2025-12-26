Ryan Seacrest remembers wishes his late father 'Merry Heavenly Christmas'

American television host and producer Ryan Seacrest remembers his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, on Christmas.

The American Idol host shared that his father died after a year-long battle with prostate cancer in October. He also opened up about how he spent his first Christmas without him.

On December 25, he posted on his Instagram handle, “First Christmas without Dad, but holding him close in all the ways we can. We miss you. Merry Heavenly Christmas”.

In one photo, Ryan can be seen wearing matching pyjamas with his loved ones as they lounge around the decorated Christmas tree. In another, he shared a glimpse into his family’s holiday dinner, including an after-snap of his plate on the dining room table. And sprinkled throughout, Ryan can be spotted sporting festive Christmas tree glasses as he supports his loved ones in the kitchen.

Seacrest’s post came just one day after commemorating another milestone without his father, his birthday. Indeed, the Wheel of Fortune host, who celebrates his birthday is December 24, celebrated his birthday just one day before Christmas with his long-standing family tradition of eating fondue.

On December 24, he captioned the post with a reel on his Instagram, “A very cheesy way to celebrate. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!”

Recently, Ryan reflected on his last moments with Gary before his death, as well as the final conversation he, his mother Constance Marie Zullinger, his sister Meredith Seacrest and her husband Jimmy Leach shared with his late father.

On the October 31 podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, he noted, “He said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us. He looked over at me, and the power in the contact. ‘Take care of your mom. It’s so vivid in my mind,” Ryan said during the Oct. 31 episode of his podcast On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “He said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us. He looked over at me—and the power in the contact he said, ‘Take care of your mom’”.

Ryan continued, “He said to my sister, Jimmy, ‘Take care of Flora, my granddaughter.’ And then literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, ‘I’ve got to go.’ He knew. He was at peace”.

He also emphasised the irreplaceable bond he shared with his dad, as well as the legacy Gary is leaving behind for their family.

Ryan explained, “He was a champion of family dinners. He always wanted us to have dinner together so we could talk, and he would show up he would show up”.

He also added, “He was the ultimate gentleman. He did the things that you hope someone who’s with your daughter, in this case, my mom, does for your daughter, right? Really respects, communicates, stands on the street side when she’s on the sidewalk”.