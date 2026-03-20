Ryan Sutter opens up on his journey with Lyme Disease

Ryan Sutter became candid about how he coped with his ongoing Lyme disease.

Ryan Sutter revealed that he was diagnosed with a tick-borne infection in 2020. He further stated he is now “at a pretty good place”.

Back in 2022, Ryan confessed that he was struggling with the condition, writing on his social media, “I’ve been made aware of conditions I’d never known existed and of suffering in numbers that don’t seem possible.”

Now, he told the outlet that the majority of his days are “good” with “a few bad ones sprinkled in there,” which he has “kind of learned how to handle.”

“If I pay close enough attention, I can feel the onset of things coming on, and then I’ll just make sure I don’t overdo it or overexert myself, or make sure I’m hydrated and taking all the supplements I’m supposed to take and all that sort of stuff. I just pay closer attention.”

At one point, he felt so exhausted and drained that he could understand why people with long-term illnesses might end up taking their lives. He explained further, “It’s the first time I’ve ever sympathised with suicide”.

“I was never like, ‘I need to go commit suicide,’ but I understood that chronically ill people get to this level of frustration where they just feel like they’re going to feel like this for the rest of their lives, or be a burden on everybody that they’re around.”

However, after the intense health scare, he has been gentle on himself.

“As long as I can keep going, moving forward, I feel like that keeps it at bay. But compared to when I first got diagnosed, it’s like night and day. So if I refer back to that time, I’m always like, I’ll take this a hundred times out of a hundred. It’s way better than what it used to be.”