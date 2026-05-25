Rybakina cruises through Roland Garros opener

Elena Rybakina eased into the second round at Roland Garros on Monday with a comfortable opening win over Slovenian Veronika Erjavec.

The second seed needed just 74 minutes on a scorching Court Philippe Chatrier to seal her passage through the round of 128 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“I’m really happy with the win of course, there are things to improve but today it’s really hot,” Rybakina said on court, before reminding the spectators to make sure to stay hydrated.

“It’s tough conditions but I’m happy things worked, and I’m looking forward to the next match.”

Rybakina will next take on Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva as the Kazakh seeks to win her second Grand Slam of the season, following her success at the Australian Open in January.

Despite disappointing runs in the WTA 1000-level events immediately preceding the French Open, the 26-year-old has already lifted a title on clay this season in Stuttgart.