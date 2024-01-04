India beat South Africa in second Test to share series

India beat South Africa by seven wickets despite a stunning century by Aiden Markram on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday and level the series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Set to make 79 to win, India needed just 12 overs to secure the victory.

South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs within three days.

Chasing a small target on a difficult pitch, India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal went on the attack from the first ball, making 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary off Nandre Burger.

Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) fell to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen before Shreyas Iyer hit the winning boundary with his only scoring stroke.

Captain Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 16.

Aiden Markram hit 106 off 103 balls before South Africa were bowled out for 176 shortly before lunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Jasprit Bumrah took six for 61 –- and was denied the wicket of Markram when the batsman, on 71, edged a drive and wicketkeeper KL Rahul could not hold a catch above his head.

Aiden Markram defied a pitch with pace, extravagant seam movement and uneven bounce, on which the highest score of any of his teammates in either innings was 15.

He hit 17 fours and two sixes, one of which, off Prasidh Krishna, sailed out of the ground and onto a railway line beyond square leg.

The 29-year-old opening batsman was eventually out caught at mid-off by Rohit Sharma off Mohammed Siraj attempting another big shot.

Mohammed Siraj set up India’s win when he took 6-15 as South Africa were bowled out for 55 before lunch on Wednesday.

Twenty-three wickets fell on the first day.