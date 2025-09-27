Saad case: Accused confess in court, reveal horrific details of crime

KARACHI: The killers of six-year-old Saad, criminals Ahsan and Sohail, have confessed to abducting, raping, and killing the child before the court, ARY News reported.

Miscreants killed the child after abusing him in Landhi, Karachi.

Warning: The content of this news is very disturbing; reader discretion is advised. According to details, the case hearing of the abduction, rape, and murder of a child took place. The Judicial Magistrate (East) recorded the confessional statements of both accused.

The killers of child Saad, Ahsan, told the court that he is a butcher by profession and on September 18, and on 18 September, he was near the dairy farm, and the accused Sohail was also along with him.

In his confession statement, Ahsan admitted to luring the child, taking him to a dairy farm, sexually assaulting him, and then killing him.

According to their statements, the boy was tied up and left him in the shed after rape. Accused Ahsan said that they put the body in a fodder sack and threw it in street.

Sohail brought a carpet from home, placed it on top and then put a block. He said that for three days we searched for the child together with the people. Since we knew where the body was, we ourselves took the family there.

The other killer of little Saad, accused Sohail, stated that on Hassan’s saying he brought the child to the dairy farm.

“First I, then Ahsan raped the child.” He confessed. He said that Ahsan tortured and killed him by strangling him, after which the body was thrown into a dirty drain.

The court recorded the confessional statements of both accused and sent them to Jail on judicial remand placed them.