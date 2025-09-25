Saad Case: Suspects Confess to Heinous Murder and Assault of 7-Year-Old Boy in Karachi

Karachi—Police investigations are ongoing into the horrific sexual assault and murder of 7-year-old Saad in the Landhi area of Karachi. The case has sent shockwaves through the community after the emergence of a video statement from the two suspects, Sohail and Hassan, recorded prior to their arrest, in which they confessed to the brutal crimes.

🚨 Disturbing Content Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault and murder and may be upsetting to some readers. 🚨

The victim’s body was recovered from a garbage dump four days after the incident, which police officials say occurred on September 18.

In the confession, suspect Sohail recounted the chilling sequence of events. He stated that Saad was sitting on a porch after leaving his aunt’s house when Sohail, allegedly at the behest of Hassan, abducted the boy. Both men then sexually assaulted Saad.

Sohail further detailed the murder, saying he first strangled the child and then struck his head with a brick. After the child died, Hassan reportedly brought a sack, and Sohail held it while Hassan placed Saad’s body inside. The sack was then dumped in a nearby garbage area and covered with blocks and a carpet.

Chillingly, Sohail also admitted that they were the ones who later informed local residents when a foul smell began to emanate from the site. He confirmed that Saad was known to both of them.

Saad case: Neighbors Arrested for Assault and Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy in Karachi