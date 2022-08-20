Saad Rafique announces to upgrade 5 railway stations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister For Railways Saad Rafique has announced to upgrade and renovate another five railway stations situated across the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Railways minister Saad Rafique chaired a high-level meeting at Railways Headquarters, Lahore where matters pertaining to the upgradation of stations came under discussion.

Karachi Cantt station, Faisalabad, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar stations would be made commercial hubs, the minister announced in a meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways decided to include the private sector to enhance service and improve profits, the private sector would build modern washrooms at 20 railway stations.

Railway and Aviation Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique held multiple sessions of Pakistan Railways on August 16, 2022. A decision to cooperate with the private sector to enhance profits and improve services was made in the meetings held under Railways Minister.

Railway sources say that the Private sector would build modern washrooms on 20 railway stations across the country. Passenger travel would be made easier to improve the service quality, they added.

