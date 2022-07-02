Saad Rafique directs to make arrangements for coal import from Afghanistan

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday issued directives to the PR to make arrangements for the import of coal from Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Railways officials to discuss steps for the enhancement of revenue and issues related to the transportation of coal from neighboring country, Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Railways secretary, the CEO and other concerned staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Saad Rafique said to ensure smooth transportation of coal from Afghanistan, stations will be established in Sibbi, Kandiyan and Khushal Kot.

The minister also directed officials to arrange wagons and repair the traffic for timely import.

Read more: Pakistan to import coal from Afghanistan to curb energy crisis: PM

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government has decided to import coal from Afghanistan to counter the energy crisis in the country and the LNG shortage worldwide.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the Turnaround Pakistan conference and said that the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has confirmed that the IMF’s economic relief package of Rs2 billion will be sanctioned soon. Our priority goal is self-sufficiency, he added.

