ISLAMABAD, July 22: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday responded to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying he would have to answer questions about historical events linked to the 1971 breakup of Pakistan.

Addressing a PML-N public gathering in Islamabad ahead of the Azad Kashmir elections, Saad Rafique said he would speak on the basis of history and would not make allegations against anyone.

He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a true martyr who played an important role in strengthening democracy.

Referring to the events leading up to the 1971 separation of East Pakistan, Saad Rafique said Bengalis should have been allowed to assume power after securing the public mandate. He added that denying the majority’s mandate was among the factors that contributed to the country’s breakup.

The PML-N leader also claimed that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not accept the public mandate at the time, calling it one of the final developments that led to the 1971 crisis.

Saad Rafique said he was not seeking any government position and had no desire to become part of the current system.

“I am a product of the PML-N and remain loyal to the party from head to toe,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the PPP, Saad Rafique said Bilawal Bhutto would have to answer questions about history. He added that political rhetoric could not change historical facts.

In an apparent reference to the election symbols of the two parties, he said a “rusted arrow cannot hunt a lion,” taking another jibe at the PPP during his speech.