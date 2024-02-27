PML-N senator demands CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Saadia Abbasi on Tuesday asked Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down from his office over ‘rigged’ elections.

Neither the 2018 general election nor February 8 polls were ‘transparent’, Saadia Abbasi, the PML-N senator said while addressing the floor of the upper house of the Parliament.

The lawmaker demanded the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja over his ‘failure’ to hold transparent elections.

Saadia Abbasi questioned why Yasmeen Rashid and Sanam Javed could not be released from jail if the release of Khadija Shah was possible.

She demanded the release of the incarcerated women of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also demanded a production order for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Read more: PTI demands immediate resignation of CEC Sikandar Raja

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded ‘immediate resignation’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for ‘failing’ to hold general elections 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Incumbent CEC [Sikandar Sultan Raja] has now become a controversial personality as he failed to stop rigging in elections; PTI demands CEC Raja to resign immediately,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists after meeting party’s founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.