LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has suspended the arrest and red warrants issued against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf in the Saaf Pani corruption reference.

Accountability Court Judge Rana Arif issued a written order after hearing petitions filed by the couple, seeking permission to surrender before the court.

The court approved their request and directed both accused to appear on May 5.

According to the written verdict, permanent arrest warrants had been issued against Rabia Imran and Imran Ali Yousaf in March 2021, followed by the issuance of red warrants after they failed to appear before the court.

The petitioners argued that they were unable to comply with the warrants as they were residing abroad. They stated that they now intend to return to Pakistan, surrender before the court, and face trial.

Their counsel also expressed concerns that the couple could be arrested at the airport due to the existing red warrants. However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not oppose the request for suspension of the warrants.

The court observed that under the Constitution, every citizen has the right to a fair trial, and granted relief accordingly.

It was further noted during the hearing that Shehbaz Sharif and other co-accused had already been acquitted in the reference.

The NAB Lahore had originally filed the Saaf Pani corruption reference against Shehbaz Sharif and around 20 others. An accountability court later acquitted the prime minister and other accused in the case.