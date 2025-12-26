‘Saat Samundar Paar’ remix: Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s son lashes out on filmmakers

Rakesh Anand Bakshi, son of the late legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi, has taken a public stand against the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri over the credits for the remix of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar.

The remix, featured in Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, lists both Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani as co-lyricists.

Taking to his Instagram account on December 24, he challenged the decision to list Karan Nawani as a co-lyricist alongside his father for the track’s updated version.

Rakesh argued that adding a few lines to an already established song does not warrant co-lyricist status.

“The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they’ve put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used in streaming Platforms,” he wrote,

Rakesh further added, “They need to reform it. ASAP. It’s 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can’t effect reform ASAP.”

The original Saat Samundar Paar, composed by Viju Shah and written by Anand Bakshi, was featured in the 1992 film Vishwatma. The remix, however, has received mixed reactions from fans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.