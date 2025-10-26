Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's appealing holiday collection delights fans

Indian actor-singer Saba Azad recently uploaded an appealing collection of holiday photos with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, leaving fans in an astonishing situation with their lovely romantic interactions.

The 39-year-old Saba Azad shared a holiday enjoying a loving moment, taking to her official Instagram ID, walking along with Hrithik Roshan donning winter attire on Sunday, October 26.

In this regard, the pair did not disclose the exact locations, but the eagle-eyed followers adopted the clues in the images, predicting that both are seemingly enjoying their pleasant moments in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

However, Saba Azad, while tagging with a War 2 star, captioned the video and picture platform post, “Nothing better than winter walking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Added to that, the fans quickly ran to the comment section and flooded it with beautiful messages.

“Soo cute together (a series if red heart emojis).” A netizen expressed his love for the couple.”@sabazad so happy to see you in bliss,” another showed his happiness after seeing their warm bond.

“@sabazad so happy to see you in bliss,” another chimed in.

The Bollywood star kept their relationship private till early 2022, when they were initially spotted together after a luncheon in Mumbai.

Saba, known for the series Rocket Boys and her electro-funk band Madboy Mink, immediately became social media official with Hrithik. They shared emotional postings and supported each other’s work.

Read More: Saba Azad schools social media troll over ‘Greek God’s girlfriend’ taunt

Earlier this month, Saba hit back at a social media troll, for his sarcastic remarks on her personal life.

Saba Azad, who recently confirmed season 2 of her web show ‘Who’s Your Gynac’, clapped back at an Instagram user, who commented on her announcement post, writing she doesn’t need to work anymore as she is officially the ‘Greek God’s girlfriend’ now.