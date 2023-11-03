Saba Faisal gets emotional remembering her late mother

Veteran TV actor Saba Faisal got emotional while remembering her late mother on the live show.

In her recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Saba Faisal, who is the eldest among her sisters, got misty-eyed, remembering her late mother as she recalled her suffering from a brain tumour.

Recalling her most special relation, the veteran said that she cannot imagine arguing with or hurting any person, who was dear to her mother, be it her friends or siblings and relatives. “This is the reason I share such a special bond with my Mamu (maternal uncle), because whenever I look at him, his eyes are just like my mother’s, and I feel like I’m looking at her,” Faisal shared.

The ‘Samjhota’ actor continued, “Same is the case with my brothers – even though he is older to me – because they were the apple of my mother’s eye. While my sisters, are like my own daughters to me.”

“However, only Ammi was that one person I allowed myself to be vulnerable with,” she mentioned.

During another segment, the senior actor recalled an emotional incident from the times when her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour which impacted her motor skills and she used to clean her teeth, by wrapping a towel around her finger. Faisal shared that once she was doing so, her mother’s jaws locked unintentionally due to the tumour and she was unable to open her mouth.

“Even though she could see me in pain due to my crushed finger, and tears were rolling down her face, Ammi couldn’t open her mouth until some 15 minutes. Due to that incident, I still have a mark on this [showing her hand] finger,” she concluded.

