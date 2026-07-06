The latest episode of ARY Digital’s Dr Bahu has left viewers heartbroken, with Saba Hameed earning immense praise for her emotionally charged portrayal of Dr. Farheen.

The veteran actor’s heartbreaking exit from the drama has sparked an outpouring of praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with many calling her performance one of the finest on Pakistani television this year.

In the episode, Dr. Farheen, who had been battling cancer, dies unexpectedly after suffering a sudden heart attack. Moments before her death, she confronts her husband, Dr. Shahnawaz (played by Shahzad Nawaz), about the emotional neglect she endured throughout their 34-year marriage, exposing the deep wounds inflicted by his constant indifference and obsession with his former love, Dr. Rubina.

Her death serves as a turning point in the story, revealing the devastating impact of emotional abuse and narcissistic control within a family.

Dr. Farheen’s character resonated deeply with audiences as a woman who spent decades sacrificing her own happiness to preserve her family’s peace while silently enduring emotional manipulation at the hands of her husband.

Following the episode, actor Imran Abbas praised both Saba Hameed’s performance and director Mehreen Jabbar’s storytelling.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, he applauded Jabbar for delivering what he described as a “masterfully executed sequence,” while commending Hameed for bringing remarkable depth and authenticity to the role.

Actor Rabya Kulsoom also joined in celebrating Hameed’s performance, adding to the growing list of industry figures applauding the veteran star.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with emotional reactions from viewers.

“Made me cry so bad. Saba Hameed nailed it. All women in this drama did justice to their roles,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Saba Hameed is on another level. The way she portrayed the pain of feeling worthless in front of her daughters-in-law was just incredible. What a performance.”

A third viewer added, “Saba Hameed knows how to carry the whole story with her phenomenal performance. We will really miss Dr. Farheen, a victim of severe emotional abuse by a narcissistic husband.”

Another fan simply wrote, “Saba ji deserves an award for her role.”

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Written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab and directed by Mehreen Jabbar, Dr Bahu features an ensemble cast including Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad, Hajra Yamin, Mira Sethi, Adeel Hussain, Atiqa Odho, Mahnoor Khan, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Usman Mazhar, Humza Sabzwari and Bakhtawar Mazhar.