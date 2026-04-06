Saba Qamar dazzles in sleek black suit for movie-themed birthday

Saba Qamar celebrated her birthday with film themed style.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, Saba Qamar posted stories wishing her a happy birthday. The birthday celebration was carried out with a lavish, film-themed party attended by several showbiz personalities.

Another centre of attention was a multi-tiered cake, featuring the icons of cinema and iconic roles inspired by cinemas. It is also attributed to her journey in the entertainment industry.

The evening bought together her close friends from the industry. The group photos from the night captured laughter and closeness among her friends and her.

She wore a high neck black suit and paired with high heels and soft makeup look.

Recently, Saba Qamar has been receiving praise for her work in drama, viewers have been appreciating her character and her performance in that role.