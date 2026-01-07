Saba Qamar defamation case: Journalist issues public apology after legal action

Naeem Hanif – a journalist who made false allegations on Saba Qamar – has issued a public apology to the actress after a legal action was taken against him over what her legal team described as false and baseless allegations.

In a recent podcast posted on his YouTube channel, Hanif acknowledged that the claims he had made were later found to be untrue and expressed regret for the hurt and distress caused by his statements

The apology comes after Saba Qamar filed a Rs 100 million defamation case against the journalist for making derogatory remarks about her character during a podcast.

Saba Qamar made the legal action public on November 4, when she shared images of the legal documents on her Instagram account.

In her post, the actor stated that she had decided to take a stand against defamatory remarks that questioned her integrity and undermined her professional achievements.

The notice demanded a public apology, removal of the content, and Rs. 100 million in damages, warning that legal proceedings will be initiated if unmet within seven days.

“I want to say this to everyone to my fans, my colleagues, and my industry stand up for yourself when someone tries to defame or disrespect you. No one has the right to make false accusations just for attention. Don’t stay silent. Call out such behavior and hold people accountable,” Saba Qamar wrote at the time.

She further added, “Let’s bring change – by speaking the truth and standing strong.”