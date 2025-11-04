Saba Qamar files Rs. 100 million defamation case against local journalist

Saba Qamar has filed a whopping Rs. 100 million defamation case against local journalist Naeem Hanif over alleged defamatory remarks.

The Besharam actor took to her Instagram account on November 4 to share that she has sued the journalist who made false and baseless allegations about her.

She shared the photos of legal documents in which her legal team alleges that Hanif made derogatory & sexist comments about the actor in a recent podcast, implying moral compromise and undermining her professional achievements.

The notice demands a public apology, removal of the content, and Rs. 100 million in damages, warning that legal proceedings will be initiated if unmet within seven days.

Alongside the photos of legal documents, Saba Qamar wrote, “Today, I’ve taken legal action against a journalist who spread false and baseless claims about me.”

The Pakistani star went on to urge, “I want to say this to everyone to my fans, my colleagues, and my industry stand up for yourself when someone tries to defame or disrespect you. No one has the right to make false accusations just for attention. Don’t stay silent. Call out such behavior and hold people accountable.”

“Let’s bring change – by speaking the truth and standing strong,” she added.