Saba Qamar marks one year as UNICEF ambassador with powerful message

Saba Qamar is celebrating a major milestone in her advocacy for girls’ empowerment in Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 12, the Baaghi actor penned a heartfelt note as she marked the one year as UNICEF ambassador for child rights in Pakistan.

Sharing images from her recent visit to a rural area, the Hindi Medium star shared, “One year ago, on the #InternationalDayoftheGirl, I took on a role that means the world to me – becoming @unicefpk’s National Ambassador for Child Rights and Girls’ Empowerment in Pakistan.”

In the first image, Saba Qamar can be seen interacting with young girls at what appears to be a school, while another shows her taking a selfie with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

She went on to share, “Over the past year, I’ve met incredible young girls whose confidence, strength, and dreams inspire me every day. Each one reminds me why education and opportunity are every girl’s right, not a privilege.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“On this special day, I want every girl to know that her dreams, voice, and future matter. Let’s keep working together for a world where every girl can learn, lead, and live freely,” Saba Qamar added.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently ruling the screen in Case No 9, written by Shahzeb Khanzada.