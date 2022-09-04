Saba Qamar names real-life ‘Fraud’

In a video, viral on social media, Saba Qamar Zaman has named the real-life ‘Fraud’ among co-stars Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

In a now-viral video clip, shared by Khan on his Instagram account on Saturday, the female protagonist of the show, Saba Qamar revealed who is the actual ‘Fraud’ of her two co-actors.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mikaal Zulfiqar while recording a selfie video of the trio, questioned, “Saba, who is the actual fraud, in real life?” to which she pointed toward him [Zulfiqar]. On her response, Khan burst into laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

Social users loved this behind-the-scenes exchange between the ‘Fraud’ trio and dropped some amusing comments on the Instagram video.

Here is what netizens had to say:

Fraud❤️❤️….sahi..lekin pyaara hai😍 (he might be fraud, but is so cute)

Destroyed in seconds 😂

Ruined Mikaal 😂🧑‍🦯

Hahah fraud tou Ahsan ap bhi, (Ahsan, you are also fraud)

I am really enjoying this show

@mikaalzulfiqar @sabaqamarzaman @khanahsanofficial can’t say in words how insanely beautiful and talented this trio is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

About the ARY Digital serial, ‘Fraud’ is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man, Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Ahsan Khan) in the name of marriage.

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Related: ‘Fraud’ keeps viewers hooked with intriguing storyline!

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

Comments