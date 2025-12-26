Saba Qamar speaks out on petition over posting photo in police uniform

Saba Qamar has finally addressed the recent petition seeking criminal proceedings against her for wearing a Punjab Police uniform in her 2023 drama.

The petition, filed in a Lahore court, seeks the registration of a criminal case against Qamar for wearing a Punjab Police uniform in a behind-the-scenes video and two photographs that made rounds on social media two years ago when the drama aired.

However, now Saba Qamar has stepped forward to firmly dismiss the allegations as she clarified that she wore the uniform strictly as part of her role as a police officer in the drama, sharing an official proof that permission was granted years before the show aired.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor posted an image of the approval letter signed by the DIG Operations Lahore in 2021, confirming that the production had been allowed to use Punjab Police uniforms for the project.

The letter stated that the uniforms were approved for Pakistan’s Betterment image program – an initiative of DOPR Punjab

Saba Qamar further urged critics to stop using her name for publicity.

“Kindly look elsewhere for publicity. Everything I have today is the result of hard work. I encourage you to focus on your own journey your time will come. Good luck,” she added.