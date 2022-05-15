Saba Qamar speaks up about marriage plans

Actor Saba Qamar is one of the most prolific celebrities in Pakistan and is popular among fans for her performances in many projects.

She came as a guest on ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by fellow celebrity Nida Yasir, and answered questions about her marriage.

The Cheekh star asked the fans should be patient as she would take the name of the person she would marry.

The actor added her wedding will come soon by the grace of Almighty Allah. She said all things that are in her fate would surely happen.

Saba Qamar shied away from the question about her hands being in henna or not. She added the wedding ceremony would be intimate in presence of her close ones.

She has earned praise and positive reviews for her performances in Main Chand Si, Thakan, Kaash Aisa Ho, Sannata among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Saba Qamar made her Bollywood debut in Hindi Medium alongside the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan. The film turned out to be hit.

She was nominated for the Best Actress award in the 2018 Filmfare Awards for her performance.

