Saba Qamar reveals special someone who sends her flowers

Film and TV A-lister Saba Qamar hinted at the special someone in her life, who often sends her flowers.

During a recent outing on a private news channel, Saba Qamar was asked about the large number of flowers that she often receives from a mystery man, nicknamed Shanoo, as seen on her Instagram stories and posts.

She replied simply with ‘loved ones’. When quizzed further, the actor detailed that flowers are always given by people in love. “I’m blessed that I’ve always got an immense amount of love and people who loved me,” she added.

“However, there is one, who is the most special one,” Qamar hinted.

Further responding to the inquisition, the ‘Fraud’ actor cryptically noted that one always needs a special someone in their life, and there is indeed that one person in her life as well. During the appearance, she even dedicated a special message for her mystery lover in Baba Bulleh Shah’s poetry, without revealing his name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Qamar was last seen as the main protagonist Rania in ARY Digital’s mini-series ‘Sar-e-Rah’, alongside Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Aly and Sunita Marshall.

