Saba Qamar termed Pakistan's Michael Jackson

KARACHI: Well-known entertainment figure Saba Qamar has been hailed as “Pakistan’s Michael Jackson” by fellow actress Namra Shahid.

During a recent interview, Namra Shahid revealed that she is a massive fan of Michael Jackson and shared that the biopic about the King of Pop moved her to tears. She also complimented Michael’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, for his performance in the lead role, noting that he did a fantastic job and spent two years transforming into the music icon. She remarked that he was likely the only person capable of playing the role so effectively.

When asked which artist she would like to portray in a film, the 36-year-old Pakistani star expressed her desire to star in a biopic of Saba Qamar.

Praising Qamar’s talent and beauty, Namra Shahid additionally said, “I believe that not everyone is capable of producing work of the caliber that she is doing. Saba Qamar is Pakistan’s Michael Jackson.”