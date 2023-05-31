Saba Qamar turned down THESE two films with Saif Ali Khan

A-list actor, Saba Qamar Zaman revealed she turned down several Bollywood movies, two of which were opposite Saif Ali Khan.

In an outing with a digital channel, the ‘Cheekh’ star shared that ‘Hindi Medium’ with Irrfan Khan was not the first title which came her way from India, but she had rejected offers for multiple big-budget films including ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Delhi 6’ and ‘Cocktail’.

“My mother didn’t allow me [for a film] when I had auditioned for Delhi 6. As for Love Aaj Kal, it was my stupidity,” Qamar said.

She continued to explain, “When I talked to Imtiaz’s [director of Love Aaj Kal] assistant, I was like ‘Deepika hai, tou mera tou second lead character hoga, main tou nazar bhi nahi aongi, tou maine nahi ye character karna (There is Deepika Padukone so I would be the second lead character, no one would even notice me, so I’m not doing this character)’.”

The actor confessed to having a moment of regret later when she watched the film with her friends.

It is pertinent to mention that Saba Qamar made her Bollywood debut in the comedy-drama flick ‘Hindi Medium’ (2017), opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. Apart from the critical and commercial acclaim of the film, Qamar’s performance as protagonist Meeta Batra was hugely applauded and also fetched her Best Actress nomination at Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, Qamar was last seen as the main protagonist Rania in ARY Digital’s mini-series ‘Sar-e-Rah’, alongside Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Aly and Sunita Marshall.