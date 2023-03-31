Sabeena Farooq turns heads with latest pictures

Actress Sabeena Farooq won hearts with her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

She shared the heartwarming pictures on her account. She flaunted elegance in a pink sweater and jeans.

“In k dhokay ma hargiz na aana (Do not fall into their deception),” the caption read. The pictures got likes from more than 20,000 of the application’s users.

The actress boasts 4.6 million Instagram followers. She wins hearts with pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Sabeena Farooq shared a picture of her flashing a big, beautiful smile in a picture which garnered love and likes from her thousands of followers.

Moreover, she won hearts with pictures of her in a black kurta.

On the acting front, Sabeena Farooq made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Moray Saiyaan’ (2016) opposite Uzair Jaswal, Neha Rajput and Kinza Hashmi, before making it big in the industry.

She was also seen in the superhit rom-com flick ‘Janaan’ the same year and is currently one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry.

