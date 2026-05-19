Sabeena Farooq's hilarious take on viral 'Pinky' drug case

Sabeena Farooq flexed her Chai and Kulcha combo as the best nasha as compared to the one sold by Anmol alias Pinky.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a story where she is casually sitting in the passenger seat of a car, devouring her chai and kulcha. The story also had a caption, which stated, “Pinky k pass hunge mehnge nashe lekin asal nasha chai kulche ma he hai”.

Anmol alias Pinky has been in recent headlines for her drug case. She was arrested on May 12 in a joint intelligence-based operation by the City Police and intelligence agencies in the Garden Area of Karachi.

Also, Sabeena Farooq is well known for her acting on Urdu television and her versatile acting and powerful performances. She has appeared in famous projects of ARY, Kabuli Pulao, and Babban Khala Ki Betiyan.