Sabeena Syed and Khaqan Shahnawaz’s Nikah photoshoot goes viral

LAHORE: Pakistani television’s rising stars, Sabeena Syed and Khaqan Shahnawaz, have captured hearts with photos from their intimate Nikah ceremony.

The couple jointly announced the delightful news on Instagram with a series of awe-inspiring images, captioned simply, “Bismillah.”

For the occasion, Sabeena donned an elegant ivory lehenga featuring frills and a traditional dupatta with a red and gold border, embellished with sophisticated embroidery and detailed patterns.

Khaqan complemented her perfectly in a white sherwani adorned with delicate patterns and an elegant, shimmering finish.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. As the couple shared their photos, congratulations from media colleagues began to pour in.

Several showbiz stars greeted the couple on their blessed union. Actresses Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Hira Khan, and Anoushey Ashraf were among those who sent their well-wishes.

Famous content creator Junaid Akram also commented, “Congratulations. Blessings to both of you.”

Both actors have built strong followings in recent years. Sabeena, who debuted in 2017, has starred in hits such as Muqaddar, Yakeen Ka Safar, Dobara, and Ek Aur Love Story, with the upcoming Neeli Kothi in the pipeline. Khaqan saw a breakout year in 2023 with performances in Yunhi, Sukoon, My Dear Cinderella, and Very Filmy.

The pair previously appeared together in a Clear Shampoo campaign and were often seen at industry gatherings, including the wedding of actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Notably, Khaqan Shahnawaz currently stars alongside Alishba in the drama Sazawar, which is airing on ARY Digital.

The couple had announced their relationship in December 2025 with a heartfelt post.