Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked over ‘sedition’ charges

ISLAMABAD: Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain have been booked in Islamabad for ‘inciting people to rebel against the state’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A case has been registered at the Abpara police station. Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain have been nominated in the case under terrorism and sedition charges.

The FIR stated that the accused who are living abroad, incited people against defense institutions and tried to create anarchy in Pakistan through their video messages via social media.

“The accused are playing in the hands of foreign hostile agencies,” the FIR read.

Last week, the federal government extended the May 9 probe to overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to put the names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.