Sable game lets players to show identity via masks

The upcoming adventure game Sable is coming this month and emphasizes the importance of masks as an identity.

The adventure game sees the players playing as a young girl named Sable who parts ways with a clan to set off on a journey to find her identity that is symbolized by a mask.

The game is full of mini-stories to find the world history along with its people and culture and lifestyle.

The players will also come across several characters during our campaign. Like many other games, they will get to make different choices according to the circumstance.

There are rewards for helping the characters out as well.

However, the game will not be entertaining for action game fans as it has no enemies and bosses to beat. Instead, there will be puzzles to solves and they will connect to a story.

Sable was initially going to be released back in 2019 but is now getting a release on September 23 this year.

Read More: STEAM OFFERS PUBG GAMEPLAY FOR FREE

Sable is a single-player game developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury. It will be released on Macintosh, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The minimum requirements for the game are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U / Intel i5-10400F

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

The recommended requirements are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U / Intel i5-10400F

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system