Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s mayoon video goes viral

The video of actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari dancing in their mayoon ceremony is going viral across social media platforms.

Sajal Aly wore a traditional yellow outfit while her husband-to-be Ali Ansari donned a white sherwani.

They grooved together and held hands as a song played in the background.

The video – that was published on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram – got more than 50,000 views.

Moreover, Sajal Aly shared a picture of them in their wedding celebrations and it got millions of likes from the netizens.

It is pertinent to mention that the ceremony was an at-home event in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Saboor’ Aly’s friends from the entertainment industry namely Kinza Hashmi, Amar Khan, model Rubbab Ali and make-up artist Sara Ali came to the celebratory event as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Ali Ansari and Sajal Aly took to Instagram to make their engagement news public. They are set to tie the knot on January 22.

Recently, a video of them taking part in a function as part of the festivities made rounds on social media.

An Instagram page, sharing a still of the couple from an event, stated that the two were having a “serious discussion” with each other.

The Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain star, in her clarification, said that the two were discussing how uncomfortable they were as they were being filmed without their consent.

