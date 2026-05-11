Saboor Aly shared cute Mother’s Day images with her daughter, Serena. She posted an album on her social media account.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Saboor Aly posted a carousel of images and videos, reflecting on cute moments that she has spent with her daughter.

She further penned an emotional note for her daughter, “Thank you, Serena for making me a mother, the most beautiful title I’ll ever carry”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

She continued, “Through you, I’ve come to realize how much of my mother lives within me, little reminders that love never really leaves, it simply lives on through us. 🤍”

She ended the caption with a sweet wish for all the moms, “Kudos to every mom, for the love, strength, and sacrifices no words can fully capture.”

Saboor Aly had her daughter with Ali Ansari on March 2025. The couple got married in year 2022.