Saboor Aly stuns in a floor-length dress at reception dinner

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari hosted a formal reception dinner on Monday to conclude their week-long wedding festivities.

Actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who tied the knot in an intimate daytime Nikkah event on Friday, hosted a glam reception dinner for family and friends last night, and it was truly a starry evening, to say the least.

The ‘Amanat’ actor ditched the conventional Valima look and opted for a dress instead. She donned a stunning blush pink floor-length piece by Pakistani designer Kamiar Rokni, with blue details. The dress which featured a high slit was adorned with a huge bow at the shoulder. Her look was completed with pearl-drop earrings, straight hair, and minimal rosy makeup.

The dapper groom on the other hand looked sharp in a classic black suit as he grooved with his wife on the event. The much-in-love duo couldn’t take their eyes off each other while shaking a leg.

Moreover, several videos circulating on social media see the newlyweds indulge in fun games and activities arranged at the event, while Ali dedicated some warm words for his wife as well.

Many close friends of the star couple from the showbiz industry including Saboor’s close friends Kinza Hashmi, Sara Ali, Amar Khan, Rubbab Ali, were present at the event in full feathers.

The only sister of the bride, Sajal Aly was spotted at the dinner reception wearing gold and deep red attire by the same designer, as she posed with friend Sadia Ghaffar and her husband Hassan Hayat Khan for a picture.

